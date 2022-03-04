UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,707,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,196 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.54% of Voya Financial worth $104,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSE VOYA opened at $65.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $74.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.55.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,394,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,345 shares of company stock worth $3,127,985 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VOYA. Evercore ISI upgraded Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.71.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

