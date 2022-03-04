UBS Group AG Acquires 181,918 Shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 525,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,918 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $13,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLTR. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 279,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 33,410 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 473.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 129,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 106,727 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 91,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,735,000 after acquiring an additional 216,838 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.32. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20.

