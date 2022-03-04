UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 365,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,383 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $14,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at about $121,948,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at $87,923,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 112.3% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,355,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,254,000 after buying an additional 1,246,129 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at $37,415,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at $22,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGP. Macquarie downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE MGP opened at $38.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $43.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average is $39.18.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 3.97%. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 153.29%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

