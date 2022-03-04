UBS Group AG Increases Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 301,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 35,242 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $13,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 24.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter worth $27,000. Adams Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 2.8% in the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,009 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.58.

CLR stock opened at $58.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.34. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

