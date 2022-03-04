UBS Group AG Purchases 347,458 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 323.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 454,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,458 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $14,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 39.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $34.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.92. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $36.68.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. TheStreet raised Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

