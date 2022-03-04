UBS Group AG Sells 56,265 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,265 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $14,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,983,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth $708,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,481,000 after buying an additional 30,789 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRU. Barclays began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.92.

NYSE:TRU opened at $94.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.87. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $83.11 and a 12 month high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,684 shares of company stock worth $5,616,686. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.