UBS Group Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €96.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €96.50 ($108.43) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($113.48) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a €104.00 ($116.85) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €111.00 ($124.72) price target on Zalando in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €92.00 ($103.37) price target on Zalando in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €98.78 ($110.99).

Get Zalando alerts:

ZAL opened at €49.74 ($55.89) on Tuesday. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($56.02). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €65.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is €76.89.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.