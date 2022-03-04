UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU) Stock Price Up 12.1%

Shares of UC Asset, LP (OTCMKTS:UCASU – Get Rating) traded up 12.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. 255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56.

UC Asset Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UCASU)

UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta and Dallas areas. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area and land for development in the Dallas metropolitan area.

