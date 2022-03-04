Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) to report $2.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.78 billion and the lowest is $2.65 billion. Ulta Beauty reported sales of $2.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year sales of $8.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $8.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.61.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $6.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $367.15. The company had a trading volume of 15,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,682. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.33. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $297.29 and a fifty-two week high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

