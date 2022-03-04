Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Hits New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $62.13 and last traded at $64.08, with a volume of 668515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.42.

Specifically, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $299,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $109,859.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,868 shares of company stock worth $590,256. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RARE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.60.

The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.00 and its 200-day moving average is $81.40.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 129.20%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.34) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 396.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 18,715 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,025,000 after buying an additional 34,099 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,023,000 after buying an additional 219,470 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 455,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,288,000 after buying an additional 99,547 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

