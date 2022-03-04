Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ultralife from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Ultralife alerts:

ULBI opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $89.09 million, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.56. Ultralife has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $11.78.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Ultralife had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 2.90%.

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 53,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $296,608.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 54,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $243,756.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 113,021 shares of company stock worth $565,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 901,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. 30.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultralife (Get Rating)

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.