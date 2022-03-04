Unilever (NYSE:UL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

UL has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.51.

NYSE:UL traded down $2.43 on Thursday, reaching $45.27. 381,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,125,955. Unilever has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $61.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

