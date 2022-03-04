United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of UG opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.13 million, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $16.10. United-Guardian has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $21.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UG. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United-Guardian during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 30.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of United-Guardian from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

