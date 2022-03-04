United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Trading 4.3% Higher

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) was up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $77.77 and last traded at $77.70. Approximately 75,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,341,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.53.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average of $55.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

