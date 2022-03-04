UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH stock traded up $8.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $494.75. 140,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,693. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $332.67 and a 12-month high of $509.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

