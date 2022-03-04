UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,765 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

UNH stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $485.24. The stock had a trading volume of 37,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $332.67 and a twelve month high of $509.23. The firm has a market cap of $456.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.43.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.