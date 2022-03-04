Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG) were down 10.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.84 and last traded at C$1.87. Approximately 245,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 297,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.09.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.
The company has a market capitalization of C$425.55 million and a P/E ratio of -10.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77.
Ur-Energy Company Profile (TSE:URE)
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
