Urus Price Hits $6.00 on Top Exchanges (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Urus has a market cap of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Urus coin can currently be bought for $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Urus has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00034613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00103646 BTC.

About Urus

Urus (URUS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

