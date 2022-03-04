USA Equities (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Given Buy Rating at Litchfield Hills Research

Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of USA Equities (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

OTCMKTS:USAQ opened at $0.55 on Monday. USA Equities has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

USA Equities Company Profile (Get Rating)

USA Equities Corp. engages in the provision of medical device technology and software as a services. It focuses on enabling primary care physicians to increase their revenues by providing them with relevant, value-based tools to evaluate, and treat chronic disease through reimbursable procedures. Its products will enable physicians t o diagnose and treat patients with chronic diseases which they historically have referred to specialists.

