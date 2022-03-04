USA Equities (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Given Buy Rating at Litchfield Hills Research

Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of USA Equities (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
OTCMKTS:USAQ opened at $0.55 on Monday. USA Equities has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
USA Equities Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on USA Equities (USAQ)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for USA Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.