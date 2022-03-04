Utah Retirement Systems Acquires 400 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,304,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,997,000 after purchasing an additional 33,559 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,413,000 after buying an additional 113,065 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,642,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,898,000 after buying an additional 68,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,524,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,614,000 after acquiring an additional 205,192 shares in the last quarter. 33.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

REYN opened at $30.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.35. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.28.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.74%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

