Utah Retirement Systems Boosts Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Natera were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $220,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $289,860.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,246 shares of company stock worth $6,489,361 in the last 90 days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $60.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.67 and its 200 day moving average is $95.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 98.93% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. Natera’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTRA. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Natera to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.45.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

