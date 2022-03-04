Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after buying an additional 19,852,955 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth about $390,228,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 59,780.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,009,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,927,000 after buying an additional 4,002,927 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,273,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,905,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,996,000 after buying an additional 1,280,248 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox stock opened at $45.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.85. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.50. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.79% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RBLX. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.69.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $137,422.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $6,678,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,769 shares of company stock worth $17,163,151.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

