Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,802 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,802 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,493,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $248,268,000 after purchasing an additional 578,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,198,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $243,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,672 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 92.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,178,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $172,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358,099 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,951,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $169,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,894 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,010,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $108,318,000 after purchasing an additional 121,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20.

VOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

