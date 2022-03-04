Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 785 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Discovery by 17.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,489,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,807,000 after purchasing an additional 220,838 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 25.8% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 5.1% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 176,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 40.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 110,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 73.7% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DISCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discovery has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

DISCA opened at $28.68 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.50.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.81). Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

