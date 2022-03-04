Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.250-$13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.67 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $203.30 and a 1-year high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $963.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.58 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.96%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 218,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,795,000 after buying an additional 18,743 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 136.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after buying an additional 30,937 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

