Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Acquires 6,500 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Primoris Services comprises approximately 2.4% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC owned 0.86% of Primoris Services worth $11,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,910,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,269,000 after buying an additional 48,557 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 61.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,488,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,440,000 after buying an additional 1,327,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,235,000 after buying an additional 28,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 977,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,941,000 after buying an additional 28,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 871,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,337,000 after buying an additional 21,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

PRIM traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $24.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,291. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Primoris Services Co. has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

