Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Has $2.14 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PulteGroup by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,429,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,336,000 after purchasing an additional 50,903 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,308,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,682,000 after buying an additional 55,564 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,450,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,281,000 after buying an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,175,000 after buying an additional 1,165,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,286,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

PHM traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.47. 75,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243,162. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $42.31 and a one year high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.21.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PHM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

