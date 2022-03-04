Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 301,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 67.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 290,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 116,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $30.31. 191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,627. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.17.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Sidoti lowered their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $480,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

