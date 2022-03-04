Value Partners Investments Inc. Acquires 469 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,912,000 after buying an additional 539,896 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,735,000 after buying an additional 92,353 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,283,000 after buying an additional 85,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,428,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,249,000 after buying an additional 81,713 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock worth $1,537,303 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $454.58. The stock had a trading volume of 15,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.56. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.23 and a 52 week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

