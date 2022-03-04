Value Partners Investments Inc. Buys 679 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. BCE accounts for about 0.6% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $7,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 97.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BCE in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCE traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,887. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average of $51.59. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $54.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

