Value Partners Investments Inc. Purchases 97,768 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,479 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,768 shares during the period. Electronic Arts makes up approximately 4.6% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Electronic Arts worth $56,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,431 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $510,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,494 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 647.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,991 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $210,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,053 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,024,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 594.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,044,003 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $148,509,000 after purchasing an additional 893,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $418,982.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $128,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,744,026 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.50. The company had a trading volume of 112,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,730. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $120.08 and a one year high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.63%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

