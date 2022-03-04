VanEck Russia ETF (BATS:RSX) Stock Price Down 13%

VanEck Russia ETF (BATS:RSX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 13% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.19. Approximately 36,966,338 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.57.

