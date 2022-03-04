VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Short Interest Up 86.0% in February

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,300 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the January 31st total of 156,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.25. 4,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,643. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.18 and its 200-day moving average is $75.05. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52 week low of $65.24 and a 52 week high of $78.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th.

