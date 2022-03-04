Vanguard Energy ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 11,350 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,130% compared to the average volume of 509 call options.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,637,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,249. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $104.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9,004.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,979,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,888 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,786,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5,977.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,743,000 after buying an additional 795,129 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 26,938.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 706,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,192,000 after acquiring an additional 703,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,362,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,681,000 after acquiring an additional 399,206 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

