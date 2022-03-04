Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,866.7% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,076.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.91. 5,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,463. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.39. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $118.00 and a 1-year high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

