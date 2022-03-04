Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $737,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $5.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.68. The stock had a trading volume of 138,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,611. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $292.14 and its 200 day moving average is $302.73. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.41 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

