Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,823 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,770,000 after buying an additional 411,197 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after buying an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,152,000 after purchasing an additional 298,261 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 117.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after buying an additional 241,617 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.33. The stock had a trading volume of 21,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,665. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.57 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.49.

