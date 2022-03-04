Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Moulton Wealth Management Inc.

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 3,141.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 9.3% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.8% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.93. 96,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,031,905. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.61. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $80.96 and a 1-year high of $87.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

