Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,329 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $7,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,123,000 after buying an additional 77,330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 23.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 98,086 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 25.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after buying an additional 74,694 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 2.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $23.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $28.30.

In other Vaxcyte news, COO Jim Wassil sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $74,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,600 shares of company stock valued at $663,375 over the last ninety days. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

