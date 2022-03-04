VeChain (VET) Reaches Market Cap of $3.12 Billion

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 4th. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VeChain has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. VeChain has a market cap of $3.12 billion and $365.50 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000084 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007286 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

