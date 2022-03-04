Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $282.00 to $268.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Veeva Systems traded as low as $191.00 and last traded at $194.21, with a volume of 36959 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $230.62.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VEEV. Stephens downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.02. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

