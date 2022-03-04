Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 1.82% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Velo3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Velo3D alerts:

NYSE:VLD opened at $7.13 on Friday. Velo3D has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.82.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Velo3D will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Velo3D in the third quarter worth $2,511,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Velo3D in the third quarter worth $84,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Velo3D in the third quarter worth $419,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Velo3D in the third quarter worth $978,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Velo3D in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Velo3D Company Profile (Get Rating)

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.