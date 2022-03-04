Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Veracyte in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VCYT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veracyte to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

VCYT opened at $26.02 on Thursday. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $59.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Veracyte by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,222,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,405,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,531,000 after buying an additional 34,347 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,330,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,591,000 after buying an additional 324,747 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,471,000 after buying an additional 2,319,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,777,000 after buying an additional 57,275 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

