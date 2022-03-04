Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Veritone were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Veritone in the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Veritone in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Veritone by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veritone by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,515,000 after acquiring an additional 20,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veritone by 232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 34,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritone alerts:

Shares of Veritone stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93. Veritone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $39.18. The stock has a market cap of $562.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 3.01.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VERI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

Veritone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.