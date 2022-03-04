Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,029,253 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 72,486 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $53,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 16,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 4,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,973,293. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $229.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

