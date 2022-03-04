Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,630 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Verra Mobility by 2,211.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRRM shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

In other Verra Mobility news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,207,821 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $121,065,359.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,249,321 shares of company stock worth $121,735,360 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

