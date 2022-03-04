Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

VRCA stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.18. 2,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,993. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRCA. Barclays PLC grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 149,248 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 466.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 77,590 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

