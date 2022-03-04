Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Declares Dividend of GBX 15

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of VSVS opened at GBX 345.40 ($4.63) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 444.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 477.09. Vesuvius has a 12 month low of GBX 344.60 ($4.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 595 ($7.98). The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.55. The company has a market capitalization of £936.77 million and a PE ratio of 15.94.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.84) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.84) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.25) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.51) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 544.14 ($7.30).

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

