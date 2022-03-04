Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Victoria’s Secret also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.70-0.95 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.27.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $55.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 606.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

