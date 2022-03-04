Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Victoria’s Secret also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.70-0.95 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.27.
NYSE:VSCO opened at $55.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $76.00.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 606.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.
About Victoria’s Secret (Get Rating)
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
