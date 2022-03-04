VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in February

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.78. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $66.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,597,000.

